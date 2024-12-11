Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,777 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on RF. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

