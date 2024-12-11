Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.48. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 4,035,519 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on YMM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $123,804,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the third quarter worth about $29,632,000. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 2,939,456 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,985,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,834,900 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $10,814,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

