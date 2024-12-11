FutureFuel Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.58. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

In other FutureFuel news, CEO Roeland Polet acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Articles

