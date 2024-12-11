FY2024 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Reduced by Northland Capmk

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.07.

TeraWulf Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $6.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 22.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

