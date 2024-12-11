FY2025 EPS Estimates for Salesforce Cut by Northland Capmk

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Northland Capmk lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.53. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.88 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $348.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $333.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.53 and its 200-day moving average is $273.32.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total transaction of $1,079,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 5,735 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $442,723.86. The trade was a 77.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,498 shares of company stock valued at $40,983,349. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

