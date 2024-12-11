FY2026 EPS Estimates for CVE:HIV Lifted by Northland Capmk

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is a services company in the Business Services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.