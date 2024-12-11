Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.22 and last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 48839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
