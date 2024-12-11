GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $279,590.57 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $279,590.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,443.89. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38.
- On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40.
GeneDx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. 256,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.04.
Institutional Trading of GeneDx
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $9,575,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on WGS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.
GeneDx Company Profile
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
