GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Sells $279,590.57 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $279,590.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,443.89. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 22,307 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $1,569,074.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Katherine Stueland sold 23,108 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,628,651.84.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $143,456.40.

GeneDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WGS traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.83. 256,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 31.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the second quarter worth $9,575,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WGS. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on GeneDx from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GeneDx from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

