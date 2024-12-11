General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $535,229.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,865.13. This trade represents a 51.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. The trade was a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47. General Motors has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

