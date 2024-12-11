Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 74,537 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,228,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,537 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Allstate worth $1,178,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.19.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 57.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Allstate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $195.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.59 and its 200 day moving average is $180.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.50. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $134.17 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $1.71. Allstate had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 23.83%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
