Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 97,990 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,990 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,367,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CRWD opened at $346.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.11.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

