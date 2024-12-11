Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 337,848 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,507,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 337,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,112,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,263 shares of company stock worth $18,075,634 in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

