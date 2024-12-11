Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.
Glanbia Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.
About Glanbia
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
