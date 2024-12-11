Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Short Interest Update

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 833.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.67. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,199. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The company has a market cap of $751.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,123,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,297,000 after acquiring an additional 401,337 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.