Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 177.7% in November

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,700 shares, an increase of 177.7% from the November 15th total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 178,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -234.06 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 96.2% during the third quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 2,600 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at $111,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

