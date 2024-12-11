Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Short Interest Down 85.3% in November

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the November 15th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Hydrogen ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Global X Hydrogen ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,305. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $35.60.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

