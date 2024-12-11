Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and traded as high as $46.20. Global X Social Media Index ETF shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 15,937 shares traded.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.