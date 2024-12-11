GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.29 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 483.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 340,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 61.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 204,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

