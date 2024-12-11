Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Short Interest Up 10,100.0% in November

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 10,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gogoro Price Performance

Shares of GGROW traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

