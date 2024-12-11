Golden Minerals to Move to OTC Pink Market After NYSE Delisting

Golden Minerals Company faced a notable development on December 6, 2024, when it received notification from the NYSE American LLC regarding the commencement of proceedings to suspend and delist its common stock. This decision by the NYSE American was based on the company’s non-compliance with specific sections of the NYSE American Company Guide, which necessitate reporting stockholders’ equity of $6.0 million or more under certain conditions related to continuing operations.

The transition is expected to result in the trading of the Common Stock on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol “AUMN” starting December 16, 2024. Shareholders are assured that there is no action required on their part during this move. The company intends for its shares to be traded on the NYSE American initially and subsequently on the OTC Pink Market, allowing investors to conduct trades through their existing brokerage accounts.

Moreover, Golden Minerals is currently in the process of seeking quotation for its common stock on the OTCQB® Venture Market. This change in trading venues is not anticipated to impact the company’s business or operations or its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where it is identified by the ticker symbol “AUMN.” Golden Minerals aims to retain compliance with the reporting stipulations of the Securities Act of 1934 by continuing to file periodic reports with the SEC under applicable federal securities laws, which can be accessed on the SEC’s website.

In compliance with the legal framework, this Form 8-K also contains forward-looking statements pertaining to various aspects of the transition and the company’s outlook. These include details regarding the delisting and appeal procedures with the NYSE American, the timeline for the transition to the OTC Pink Markets, the outcome of the company’s application for quotation on the OTCQB, and the commitment to meeting SEC reporting requirements. Amid these shifts, Golden Minerals remains committed to updating stakeholders with any relevant information.

While discussing potential risks and uncertainties associated with the transition, considerations such as eligibility requirements for the OTCQB, capital sufficiency, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and commodity price fluctuations are highlighted. Golden Minerals emphasizes its non-binding obligation to provide updates on the stated information, with further risks and details available in the periodic and current reports filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Golden Minerals’s 8K filing here.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

