Golden Star Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Stock Price Up 594.4% – Still a Buy?

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 594.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Golden Star Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Golden Star Enterprises

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., doing business as Super Fresh Foods, operates as a direct-to-consumer meal subscription company. It uses proprietary software to manage its logistics by tracking meals from ordering, ingredient acquisition, meal preparation, delivery, and payment across a platform of meal delivery assets.

