Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Gouverneur Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Gouverneur Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. It accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.