GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Short Interest Down 83.5% in November

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,736. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -4.33.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.