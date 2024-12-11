Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of -54.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gray Television to earn ($0.42) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -76.2%.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $967.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

GTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Gray Television from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Gray Television to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 150,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $656,443.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 509,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,256.44. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Articles

