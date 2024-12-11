Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Great American Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Great American Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GTPS remained flat at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.60. Great American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Great American Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GTPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

About Great American Bancorp

Great American Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Champaign County, Illinois. Its deposit products include demand deposits, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

