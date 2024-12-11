Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.55

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, December 8th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.553 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.6 %

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

