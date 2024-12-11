Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance
Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.
About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027
