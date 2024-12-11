Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2024

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

See Also

Dividend History for Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.