Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

Get Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 alerts:

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

See Also

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.