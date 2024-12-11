GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the November 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.
GREE Company Profile
