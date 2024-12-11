GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the November 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GREZF remained flat at $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

