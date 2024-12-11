Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on VF from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on VF from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get VF alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VFC

VF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 865,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,109. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.49. VF has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $23.09.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VF will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,663,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65,919 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 328.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of VF by 90.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 96,442 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in VF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.