Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Down 5.9% on Insider Selling

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.59 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 187,606 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 479,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Specifically, Director David C. Hardie sold 18,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $244,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,335,723.26. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 2,553 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $33,214.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,041,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,559,758.88. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

