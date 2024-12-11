Hastings Group (OTCMKTS:HNGGF) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

Hastings Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:HNGGF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 4,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Hastings Group Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.
Hastings Group Company Profile
Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of private car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hastings Group
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.