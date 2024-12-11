Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.25 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 28434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hawkins

Hawkins Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $247.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 457,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,618,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 44,351 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

(Get Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.