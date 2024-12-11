HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of PCSA FY2024 Earnings

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.78). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.05) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $1.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

