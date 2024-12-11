Head to Head Comparison: CION Investment (NYSE:CION) & Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) and Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CION Investment and Cementos Argos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Investment $90.95 million 6.78 $95.31 million $1.47 7.87 Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Cementos Argos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Investment 31.21% 11.49% 5.04% Cementos Argos N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CION Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.4%. Cementos Argos pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. CION Investment pays out 98.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CION Investment and Cementos Argos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Investment 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cementos Argos 0 0 0 0 0.00

CION Investment currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given CION Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Cementos Argos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CION Investment beats Cementos Argos on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos S.A. offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Cementos Argos S.A. is a subsidiary of Grupo Argos S.A.

