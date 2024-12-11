Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 66,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

NYSE:HR opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

