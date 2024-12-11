HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells $837,870.00 in Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HealthEquity Price Performance
NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $83.90. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 418.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
