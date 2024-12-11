Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.76

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Heartland BancCorp. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OTC HLAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.02. 434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.12 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.64. Heartland BancCorp. has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $169.40.

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.26 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

