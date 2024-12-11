Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,657,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,999,000 after buying an additional 182,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,579,000 after buying an additional 53,755 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth $46,626,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,036,000 after buying an additional 47,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
HTLF opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $272.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.04%.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
