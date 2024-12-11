Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 140,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 97,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Hemostemix Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.20.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.