Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 140,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 97,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Hemostemix Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Hemostemix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.