Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,418. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.
