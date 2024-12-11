Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 144.3% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Henderson Land Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 33,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,418. Henderson Land Development has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

