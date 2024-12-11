Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,182 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

JAAA stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

