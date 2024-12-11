Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,069,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 833,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,881,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 321,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,143,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

