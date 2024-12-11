Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.62 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

