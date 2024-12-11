Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.2% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

