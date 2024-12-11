Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases 1,656 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,384,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 166.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 125,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0741 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.