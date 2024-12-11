Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $625,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,956 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

