Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,197.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.43. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.