Hooker Furnishings Co. (HOFT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 30th

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hooker Furnishings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years. Hooker Furnishings has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hooker Furnishings to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Trading Down 1.9 %

HOFT opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.22. Hooker Furnishings has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

About Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.