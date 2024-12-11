Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Host Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years. Host Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 6,230,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,831,792. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

