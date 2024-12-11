HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores Sells 137,094 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,964.40. The trade was a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Enrique Lores also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Thursday, September 12th, Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 22.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of HP by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,285 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 241.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 96,571 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. TD Cowen lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HP

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.